‘Sangeetha Sambhrama’ in city on Mar.17

Mysuru: ‘Sangeetha Sambhrama,’ special music programme has been organised at Navajyoti auditorium of JSS College for Women in Saraswathipuram here on Mar.17 from 10 am to 8 pm under the aegis of JSS Sangeetha Sabha Trust, Mysuru.

10 am: Nagaswara recital by Vid. Kodiyala Krishnamurthy accompanied by Vid. Puttaraju on dolu; 11 am: Vocal recital by Dr. Padmavathi Narasimhan, accompanied by Vid. M.V. Shanthakumar on violin and Vid. M.R. Hanumantharaju on mridanga; 12 noon: Veena recital by Vid. R.K. Padmanabha, accompanied by Vid. G.S. Ramanujam on mridanga and Vid. V.S. Ramesh on ghata.

2 pm: Vocal recital by Vid. Manasa Nayana, accompanied by Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy on violin and Vid. Saishivu Lakshmi Keshav on mridanga; 3 pm: Vocal recital by Vidu. M.R. Sudha, accompanied by Vid. H.S. Thandavamurthy on violin and Vid. M.S. Jayaram on mridanga; 4 pm: Clarinet recital by Vid. N. Jayaram, accompanied by Vid. M.V. Shantakumar on violin and Vid. P. Nataraj on mridanga.

5.30 pm: Vocal recital by Vid. N. Srinath, accompanied by Vid. C.N. Tyagarajan on violin and Vid. G.T. Swamy on mridanga; 6.30 pm: Veena recital by Vidu. Mysore S. Rajalakshmi, accompanied by Vid. A. Radhesh on mridanga and Vid. M.R. Manjunath on ghata; 7.30 pm: Vocal recital by Vid. Bellary M. Raghavendra, accompanied by Vid. C.N. Tyagarajan on violin and Vid. H.L. Shivashankaraswamy on mridanga.

For details, contact Trust Secretary Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao on Mob: 98863-79314 or Convenor Tumkur Yashashvi on Mob: 99867-00156.