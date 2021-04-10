‘Artificial Intelligence key for nation’s growth’

April 10, 2021

NBA Chairman Prof. K.K. Aggarwal delivers third Convocation address of JSS Science and Technology University

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the future of the country lies in development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Prof. K.K. Aggarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation (NBA), said that blending of AI, Automation, Nano-Technology and Micro-innovation will largely help in spurring Information Revolution.

He was addressing at the third Convocation of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS S&TU) at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) campus in Manasagangothri on Friday.

Pointing out that we are in the era of Innovation after Green (Agriculture), White (Milk), Industrial and Information revolutions in the past, Prof. Aggarwal, who is also the former Founder Vice-Chancellor of IP University, Delhi, stressed on the need for better utilisation of our available human resources for blending AI, Automation, Nano-Technology and Micro-innovation for ensuring best results in Science and Technology innovations.

Highlighting the need for Engineering, Medical and Economic sectors to come together for betterment of the world, he attributed such coming together of the three key sectors for the prosperity of America.

Calling upon the students to imbibe life skills and ethical values, he said that teachers and administrators should act as role models by practicing the same. Stating that he is happy to learn that SJCE is accredited six times by NBA and that it has now geared up towards NBA Accreditation under the Washington Accord, Prof. Aggarwal said that Technology has several facets, all of which are powerful drivers of change.

Regretting that a recent study has found that only 15 percent of Engineering graduates are employable, he observed that translating learning into action is a critical component of successful development in a global economy that increasingly relies on knowledge and information.

Opining that total use of Artificial Intelligence enabled our country to discover COVID-19 vaccine much faster than other countries, he said the new National Education Policy (NEP) too has focused more on blending of Technology and Economics.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath administered oath for graduating students.

Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya, Advisor, Technical Education Division, JSS S&TU, Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Siddaramaiah, Registrar Dr. S.A. Dhanaraj, Dean (Management) Prof. P. Nagesh, Dean (E&T) Prof. S.P. Kivade, Controller of Examinations Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar and others were present.

A total of 873 students received BE, 214 students received M.Tech, 67 students received MCA, 26 students received M.Sc and 183 students received MBA degrees on the occasion. Also, 49 medals were awarded to toppers, including 31 medals for students who scored highest marks in their respective branches and 18 Endowment medals.