KSTDC operates buses to prominent tourist spots

April 10, 2021

Bengaluru: The State-run KSTDC (Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation) has stepped in to address the woes of the commuters to some extent, by operating its own fleet to some prominent tourist destinations.

KSTDC will be operating Point-to-Point Air-conditioned bus service from Bengaluru’s Yeshwanthpur Bus Stand to destinations such as Mysuru,Tumakuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Madikeri, Badami, Hampi-Hospet etc. Travellers can book their tickets at KSTDC Central Office Booking Counter at Yeshwanthpur, Kempegowda Bus Stand Booking Counter, Redbus Portal and other Recognised Travel Agents Offices, according to a press release from KSTDC Chairperson Shruthi Krishna.