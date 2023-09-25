In Briefs

Artworks invited

September 25, 2023

As part of Dasara festival, the Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee has invited artworks from artists, for display at the Art Exhibition to be held at Suchitra Art Gallery in Kalamandira from Oct. 15 to 22. There will be two sections — Professional and Amateur — in respect of Painting, Sculpture, Graphic Art, Photography and Applied Arts. However, there will no Amateur section in respect of Traditional Painting, Traditional Sculpture, Handicrafts etc., There will be 3 prizes in both the sections. The interested artists can bring their artworks to Suchitra Art Gallery till Oct. 10 on all working days at their own responsibility and self-certification. Artworks must have been created only after October 2022 and artworks which have won prizes in Dasara Expo will not be considered. An artist can send only two artworks to each section. The artworks selected by the selection panel will only be displayed at the Art Expo. [Mob: 98442-40251 or 77955-47801]

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching