Artworks invited

September 25, 2023

As part of Dasara festival, the Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee has invited artworks from artists, for display at the Art Exhibition to be held at Suchitra Art Gallery in Kalamandira from Oct. 15 to 22. There will be two sections — Professional and Amateur — in respect of Painting, Sculpture, Graphic Art, Photography and Applied Arts. However, there will no Amateur section in respect of Traditional Painting, Traditional Sculpture, Handicrafts etc., There will be 3 prizes in both the sections. The interested artists can bring their artworks to Suchitra Art Gallery till Oct. 10 on all working days at their own responsibility and self-certification. Artworks must have been created only after October 2022 and artworks which have won prizes in Dasara Expo will not be considered. An artist can send only two artworks to each section. The artworks selected by the selection panel will only be displayed at the Art Expo. [Mob: 98442-40251 or 77955-47801]