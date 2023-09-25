Dasara Kavigoshti: Entries invited

September 25, 2023

The city’s Spandana Samskrutika Parishat has invited entries form poets for its State-level ‘Dasara Kavigoshti’ scheduled to take place on Oct. 15 at the District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Bhavan in Vijayanagar here.

The interested poets/ writers (men and women) of all ages can send their two self-composed poems or ghazals not exceeding 20 lines and six chutukus (limericks) not exceeding six lines to the organisers before Oct. 2.

The entries must be addressed to T. Satish Javaregowda, Vismaya Book House, # 442/10, Krishna Bakery Building, Ramaswamy Circle, Mysuru – 570004.

For further details, contact Mob: 98802-64678, according to a press release.