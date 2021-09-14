As cases decline, demand to lift night curfew renews

September 14, 2021

Do not lower guard, warn experts

Mysore/Mysuru: With the daily COVID-19 count falling below 50 in Mysuru for the first time after a long gap, stakeholders of the tourism and hotel sector have demanded the withdrawal of the existing night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am.

In a press release this morning, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda said that the Government should have lifted the night curfew when the weekend lockdown was lifted. “When all types of business and travel including flights are permitted and at a time when events are held in choultries and halls till midnight, why only hotels, bars, clubs and restaurants are asked to close at 9 pm,” he asked.

However, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has asked the Karnataka Government to strictly enforce COVID norms as the third wave could hit the State in October-November. “It will be a total mess if guidelines are not followed at this stage,” TAC said at its meeting on Sept. 11. It noted that even if the State is witnessing less number of fresh cases daily, the Government should not lower its guard during festivals as it will bring the third wave.

Notably, the night curfew has been criticised for laxity in enforcement. While traffic is as usual, shops and establishments down shutters fearing harassment by the Police.

Zero cases in Nanjangud, Periyapatna and H.D. Kote

Meanwhile, yesterday in Mysuru, only 39 people tested positive and there have been no deaths. Also, three taluks — Nanjangud, Periyapatna and H.D. Kote — reported zero cases. As per the data released by the District Administration, the active cases tally stands at 737. The test positivity rate stands at 0.84 percent.

Till date, Mysuru has reported 1,76,912 cases with 1,73,800 patients discharged. Three patients were discharged on Monday. Among the new cases reported, five are between 11 and 17 years old.

Of the 39 cases that were reported yesterday, 31 are from Mysuru city and the rest from K.R. Nagar, Mysuru taluk and Hunsur. Mysuru has 492 active patients, Hunsur has 54 cases, K.R. Nagar has 49, Periyapatna 47, Mysuru taluk has 36, Nanjangud 30, H.D. Kote has 23 and T. Narasipur has six active cases.