Assault on Hindu activist at K.R. Pet: Two Constables suspended

September 20, 2021

K.R. Pet: Two Police Constables attached to K.R. Pet Town Police Station have been suspended on charges of beating up an office-bearer of Hindu Jagarana Vedike in the Police Station.

Rahmatullah and Pradeep are the two suspended Constables.

Details: A Ganesha immersion ceremony was taking place at Sindhughatta in the taluk under the leadership of Hindu Jagarana Vedike General Secretary Satish on Thursday evening, when the K.R. Pet Town Police Sub-Inspector Byatarayagowda and other staff, who were on bandobust duty at the village, entered into a verbal argument with Satish over some trivial issue.

Following the verbal spat, the PSI is alleged to have brought Satish to K.R. Pet Town Police Station late on Thursday night, where he was beaten up by the Police.

Upon learning of the assault, Hindu activists and other villagers of Sindhughatta went to K.R. Pet and laid siege to the Town Police Station, demanding suspension of the PSI and other staff who beat up Satish.

Meanwhile, Satish who sustained injuries due to the assault, was admitted at the town’s General Hospital for treatment.

As the unrelenting protesters continued with their stir, Mandya SP Dr. Ashwini visited K.R. Pet on Friday evening and held talks with the protesting Hindu activists who remained adamant on the suspension of PSI Byatarayagowda and two other Constables who beat up Satish.

But even after hours of discussion that went late into Friday night, the unbudging protesters kept up their tempo, when the SP announced that Constables Rahmatullah and Pradeep have been suspended and also assured that she would recommend to the IGP (Southern Range) to take action against the PSI in question, as she had no powers to suspend a Sub-Inspector.

Following the suspension of the two Constables and getting an assurance from the SP on action against PSI Byatarayagowda, the protesters withdrew their stir, while issuing a warning that they would be forced to call a K.R. Pet bandh in case no action was taken against the PSI.

Vedike office-bearers Yogananda, Sujan, Chandan, Ratnakar and Janardhan, BJP leader Sandesh, TMC Member Nataraj, Agrahara Nataraj, Harish and others took part in the protest.