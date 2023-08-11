Mandya farmer gets special I-Day invite
August 11, 2023

Mandya: In a remarkable gesture, N.H. Virupakshappa, a farmer hailing from Mandya district, has received an invitation to participate in the upcoming 76th Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Virupakshappa’s commendable contributions to agriculture and him being a beneficiary of the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Yojana have earned him this unique honour. This showcases the Centre’s recognition of exemplary individuals like Virupakshappa, who are driving positive change in the agricultural landscape of the nation.

Virupakshappa, a resident of Nagathihalli village in Mandya taluk, has been actively engaged in farming since decades and has become a beneficiary of the PM’s Kisan Samman Yojana, a programme aimed at supporting and recognising the efforts of farmers across the country. His success story caught the attention of officials, leading to a special invitation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to participate in the I-Day celebrations. “I thank the Narendra Modi Government for recognising my farming and inviting me. It will be a proud moment,” he said.

Having cultivated 4 acres and 10 guntas of land in his village, Virupakshappa has demonstrated exceptional agricultural practices. His expertise spans various crops, including staples like paddy, ragi, cardamom and jowar, as well as horticultural wonders such as spiny gourd and dragon fruit. His dedication to sustainable farming and innovative techniques has set a benchmark for the entire agricultural community and he has held a couple of demonstrations of model farming.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumar expressed his happiness in Virupakshappa’s accomplishments, underlining the significance of his selection for this honour. Dr. Kumar further emphasised the collaborative efforts between the Departments of Horticulture and Agriculture, which led to on-site inspections and valuable radio programmes, spreading awareness about advanced agricultural methods.

Virupakshappa’s journey from the fields of Mandya to New Delhi serves as an inspiration to all, reflecting the spirit of hard work, innovation and dedication that defines the Indian agricultural sector, Dr. Kumar added.

The State Government has taken proactive measures to ensure his safe travel to Delhi. He will be escorted to the event by Nagamangala Agricultural Officer Yogaraj.

