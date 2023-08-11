‘Need serious efforts to promote biofuel’
'Need serious efforts to promote biofuel'

August 11, 2023

World Biofuel Day observed at NIE; saplings given to students, dignitaries

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Director (Training) of Abdul Nazir Sab State Institute of Rural Development (ANSSIRD), Mysuru, K.S. Manoj Kumar has said that “We should give priority to adopt sustainable activities including the utilisation of bio-fuel.”

Manoj Kumar spoke after inaugurating World Biofuel Day organised by Karnataka State Biofuel Development Board, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and NIE-Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Technologies (NIE-CREST) opposite NIE Golden Jubilee Complex in city yesterday.

Manoj Kumar felt that “We should not observe Biofuel Day only for namesake, by restricting to the awareness programme, without giving priority to its utilisation. We must give impetus to use sustainable energy in the coming days. Hence we should inculcate awareness on environmental friendly activities in children. Amid the fast paced technology we are ignoring environment. Our activities should be environment-friendly and society oriented.”

Director of DEED, Hunsur, Dr. Srikanth said: “Earlier it was common to see fruit groves in villages in large numbers, which have gradually come down. Similarly, we should develop Biofuel Parks (by growing trees required for tapping biofuel) and the Government should take action in this regard. With this, big resource will be available to   produce biofuel.”

ACF (Social Forestry) Nagaraj said: “Following the directions of the Government we have been planting honge (Pongemia), bevu (Neem), simarouba and hippe plants on road side and hilly regions, besides planting more number of such saplings under Amrita Sarovara scheme. As per Government rule, 10 to 15 percent of plants that produce biofuel are being planted and even the farmers are being encouraged to grow the plants under Krishi Aranya Programme.”

As part of World Biofuel Day, over 100 saplings of honge, neem, simarouba and hippe were distributed among the students and dignitaries alike. The biofuel was also filled to the vehicles along with laying bio manure to the plants and trees in the premises. Mysuru ZP’s Integrated Rural Development Programme (IRDP) Senior Engineer (Planning) Syed Murtuja Ali,  NIE College Vice-Principal Dr. Ganesh Prasad, NIE-CREST Director S. Shamsundar and Rachana Ener Care Group PRO B.N. Shekar were present.

