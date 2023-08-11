Advocates’ Conference in city from tomorrow

August 11, 2023

Event to host Judges; thousands of Lawyers; all hotel rooms booked

Mysore/Mysuru: The expansive Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the heart of the city is gearing up for the two-day 10th State-level Advocates’ Conference scheduled to take place on Aug. 12 and 13.

The conference is jointly organised by the Karnataka State Bar Council, Bengaluru and the Mysuru District Bar Association. Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, a former advocate, will inaugurate the Conference at 11 am.

Intensive preparations are underway at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds with workers putting in overtime to ensure the venue is fully prepared. A large German pandal covering an area of 200 ft X 300 ft has been set up for the inauguration and main session, accommodating up to 100 people on the stage. Additionally, two other pandals, measuring 100 ft X 200 ft and 30 ft X 200 ft, have been erected to conduct the event.

Numerous food counters have been arranged, including one exclusively for VIP attendees. The venue boasts around 100 temporary toilets and over 200 CCTV cameras installed at strategic points and surrounding areas. Given the substantial number of legal professionals descending upon the city for the conference, all hotels, lodges, restaurants, and lodging facilities have been fully booked.

With accommodations fully reserved for the two-day event, which coincides with an extended weekend due to holidays on Aug. 12 (second Saturday), Aug. 13 (Sunday), and Aug. 15 (Independence Day), C. Narayanagowda, President of the Mysuru Hotel Owners Association, noted that all rooms in hotels, restaurants, and lodging establishments have been pre-booked.

H.L. Vishalaraghu, Chairman of Karnataka State Bar Council, addressing a press conference in city yesterday as other advocates look on.

He pointed out that Mysuru Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy and other officials visited the Hotel Owners Association Office, where they received a comprehensive list of lodging facilities available in Mysuru.

This list was then shared with District-level Bar Associations across the State, leading to concessional-rate room bookings for delegates attending the event. Narayanagowda emphasised that the Hotel Owners Association is wholeheartedly welcoming Mysuru’s delegates.

He further highlighted that the demand for room bookings has surged due to the extended weekend holidays, leading tourists to also secure rooms in advance as part of their travel plans.

Moreover, hotels and restaurants along the Ring Road and city outskirts have reported full bookings for the weekend. With over 10,500 rooms available in the city, it is noteworthy that all rooms have been reserved for this August weekend, barring the busy Dasara season in October when all accommodations in the city are typically occupied.

Many dignitaries

According to H.L. Vishalaraghu, Chairman of the Karnataka State Bar Council, who spoke at a press conference yesterday, the event will be attended by Supreme Court Judge A.S. Bopanna, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Prasanna B. Varale, Chairman of the Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, and others. After the CM’s inauguration, two sessions will commence at 3 pm, followed by cultural programmes at 6.30 pm.

On the second day, Aug. 13, three sessions will run from 10 am to 2 pm, concluding with the valedictory session at 3 pm. The event will be graced by Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will unveil the souvenir while former Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, L. Narayanaswamy, will release welfare stamps.

Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra and Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, who also serves as the Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor, will be among the dignitaries present. Vishalaraghu added that this is the tenth state-level conference and the second one to be held in Mysuru.

The two-day event will feature discussions led by legal experts on topics such as ‘The Role of Lawyers in Nation Building,’ new dimensions in the legal profession, challenges faced by young legal professionals, and the role of advocates in public administration.

According to Vishalaraghu, around 13,000 advocates and delegates have registered to participate in the conference so far, with this number expected to increase.