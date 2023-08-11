Commuter safety on Expressway: Mandya Police debunk rumours

August 11, 2023

Mandya/Mysuru: The Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway has once again captured public attention, this time due to false rumours regarding commuter safety that have been spreading across various social media platforms.

In response to these unfounded rumours, the Mandya District Police have taken to Facebook and Twitter to directly address the matter and provide clarity.

They earnestly urge the public not to be swayed by these baseless claims that are inciting needless worry and panic among travellers.

While the Expressway, inaugurated in March 2023, has been a subject of news for multiple reasons, this marks the first instance where the Police are confronting rumours head-on due to their rapid proliferation, prompting their intervention to provide accurate information.

The Mandya Police’s official statement pinpoints a particular Facebook post that has gained substantial traction. This post advises travellers, including families, to abstain from using the Expressway after sunset between the Srirangapatna and Kengeri stretches. The post asserts that this segment lacks visible shops or buildings, making it susceptible to criminal activities.

As per the circulating reports, criminals are purportedly targeting vehicles by posing as helpers to motorists who have pulled over on the roadside. Allegedly, these criminals engage in armed attacks, robbing victims and coercing them into surrendering money through ATM cards or digital payment methods.

Furthermore, the post specifically warns truck and taxi drivers against halting along the route to rest. The post even includes a photograph claiming that wooden pieces embedded with over 20 nails have been strategically placed on the road to puncture vehicle tyres so that the occupants can be robbed when the vehicle stops.

The Police have unequivocally clarified that these allegations are completely baseless. They categorically state that the photograph is unrelated to the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and that the described incidents have not taken place.

Reassuring the public, the Police emphasise that the Expressway remains safe for travel at all times, with stringent monitoring and effective control over potential crimes along the route. Past crimes have been meticulously tracked, leading to appropriate actions and patrol vehicles are regularly stationed to deter criminal activities, as the Police affirm.

Law enforcement authorities underline that the circulating information lacks credibility, urging individuals not to propagate unverified claims on social media platforms. They earnestly implore the public to validate the authenticity of such assertions through official sources prior to sharing them further.

“These groundless posts underscore the significance of responsible information-sharing and 77the necessity of relying on accurate sources when engaging with news. Travellers utilising the Expressway can be assured of its security, as the rumours disseminated on social media have been definitively refuted by the authorities,” the Police said.