Police return assets worth Rs. 1.34 crore to owners

August 11, 2023

Possessions include 7 cows, 13 sheep, 43 pigeons

Mysore/Mysuru: The property parade — a camp where stolen articles recovered by the Police are displayed — usually features gold and silver ornaments, vehicles and household goods like TVs. But this morning’s property parade organised by the Mysuru District Police at the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Grounds showcased cows, sheep and 43 pigeons which were whisked away by thieves in the dead of night.

However, the domestic animals and birds were not physically displayed there but were showcased through photographs displaying their total value.

The total value of all stolen articles — in 63 cases in the last six months — including gold, silver, household articles, farming equipment, mobile phones, vehicles and livestock amounted to Rs. 1,34,66,697.

All the properties have been returned to the owners after obtaining clearance from the Court of Law and many of the cases have been heard in the Court. Southern Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar and Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini led the property parade and all Inspectors were present.

The cases where the seizures of properties were made include one murder for gain, two dacoities, 4 extortion cases, 2 chain-snatchings, 38 burglaries, 15 vehicle theft cases and one cheating case. In all the 635 cases, Rs. 1,34,66,697 has been recovered and handed over to the owners.

The assets that have been seized and handed over are, 1.770 kg gold and 920-gram silver worth Rs. 81,02,950, twenty-two vehicles worth Rs. 36,23,000, hardware and electric

tems worth Rs. 80,800, seven cows, 13 sheep and 43 pigeons worth Rs. 3,06000, metal idols of Gods and Goddesses worth Rs. 1 lakh, other farming equipment worth Rs. 6,92,000 and Rs. 12,62,147 cash.

In addition, 192 stolen mobile phones worth Rs. 25,00,000 have been recovered through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CIER). The valuables were recovered in cases registered in Police Stations across the district and returned to the owners after cross-checking the documents submitted by them.

Speaking to reporters, DIGP Dr. Boralingaiah said that since there is an increased trend of Highway robberies, an effective Highway patrolling teams have been constituted and they circumambulate the district’s border roads and also roads connecting Highways. In addition, there are 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) vehicles that pass on information to the patrol teams and the jurisdictional Police.

“Crime detection and crime prevention is our motto along with maintaining law and order. A part of the regular duty is to visit Police Stations to take the staff into confidence and hear out if there are any issues. We appeal to the public to cooperate with the Police in maintaining law and order,” he added.