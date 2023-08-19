Beware of EV Charging Station, vehicle dealership fraud: SP

August 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to a recent surge in cyber fraud cases, wherein individuals are deceived with promises of securing a dealership for electric bikes, cars and EV Charging Stations, the Mysuru District Police have issued a warning on the platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). The aim is to alert the public and prevent them from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

Perpetrators disseminate these enticing dealership offers through social media channels. Individuals are encouraged to click on links and divulge sensitive information like phone numbers and banking details.

Scammers typically employ e-mails or ads to entice users with opportunities to become dealers or purchasers of electric vehicles. These e-mails often redirect users to counterfeit websites, where they are manipulated into parting with their money by paying registration fees and other similar charges.

“Refrain from clicking on such links and abstain from responding to such messages. We are disseminating this warning due to the growing number of reported incidents,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar told Star of Mysore this morning.

Fraudulent ads are spread across social media platforms. Individuals interested in securing dealership are prompted to complete an inquiry form on a designated website. Subsequently, victims are asked to share personal documents such as Aadhaar, company certificates, PAN and other legal records.

Scammers then furnish victims with fabricated letters of intent, no-objection certificates and dealership letters. Under the pretext of dealership and licence fees, they demand money from applicants. Police have highlighted that these fraudsters further the scheme by registering counterfeit domains that mimic the legitimate domains of authentic electric vehicle manufacturers and marketplaces.

“Those seeking dealership opportunities should directly approach legitimate departments or State Electricity Supply Corporations instead of engaging with suspicious links,” the SP added.