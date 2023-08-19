Unpleasant experience at Police Station? Scan QR code to report

August 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a perfect example of overseeing law enforcement, an innovative system called ‘Lok Spandana’ has been introduced to allow citizens to review their visits to Police Stations.

Distinct QR Codes have been assigned to each City Police Station, empowering visitors and complainants to document their interactions with Officers and personnel. Upon arriving at the Station, individuals are prompted to scan the Dynamic QR code affixed to the premises using their mobile devices.

The displayed information on their screens after scanning the code must be completed and submitted. This feedback will then be directed to the head of the City Police Unit.

The system includes inquiries regarding the conduct of Policemen, their operational approach, responsiveness to service requirements, potential issues and various other aspects, all accessible through the QR code.

The distinctive QR code assigned to each Station streamlines the identification process for correlating responses with specific Stations. It is a special programme to make Police Stations more people-friendly.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh remarked that the QR code was introduced a month ago and the Department is already witnessing enthusiastic participation from people who are sharing their insights.

“Previously, individuals hesitated to express their experiences regarding the behaviour, misconduct and bad treatment received at Police Stations. Now, by simply scanning the QR code, people can openly recount their experiences at their convenience. The positive response underscores the effectiveness of this approach,” City Top Cop said.

People will be asked for 14 points in the feedback form. They have to comment on the Police response. Drawing from the feedback garnered via this novel system, the Police department can take corrective measures or offer commendation to officers and staff, based on the presence or absence of respectful conduct. “Without any effort, people can give their feedback based on their experiences in the Police Station so that we can make changes if any are required,” the Commissioner added.