Water release from KRS Dam: No boating at Ranganathittu

August 19, 2023

KRS Reservoir level drops to 107.66 ft on Aug. 19 from 113.28 ft on Aug. 9

Mysore/Mysuru: Boating activities have been temporarily suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary starting from Aug. 15. This decision comes as a response to the significant release of a large volume of water into the Cauvery River from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam. The Karnataka authorities have initiated the release of 10 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water from the Dam to Tamil Nadu.

Upon the release of water from the Reservoir, situated near Srirangapatna, there is a downstream cascade of water that results in a rise in the water level of the Cauvery River at Ranganathittu.

Insiders from the Forest Department have informed Star of Mysore that the closure of the Bird Sanctuary is a precautionary measure. This occurrence is a regular annual routine, and it’s expected that the water release level will show a downward trend after Sunday, August 20. The decision to resume boating will be based on data gathered from the KRS Dam.

The Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary boasts a fleet of 16 boats of varying sizes, making boating a popular tourist activity. On ordinary days, the Sanctuary draws in between 1,000 to 1,500 visitors, while the numbers surge to 3,000 to 3,500 on weekends and holidays.

Despite a reduction in rainfall in Kodagu, the primary catchment area for the Cauvery River, water is being released to Tamil Nadu due to a court order, causing protests among local farmers. As per directives from top officials, water is being released from the KRS Dam at a rate of 13,000 to 15,000 cusecs. This morning, the total outflow reached 15,576 cusecs.

Residents of low-lying areas have been alerted due to the potential increase or decrease in outflow from the KRS Dam, depending on inflow and the quantity of release to the neighbouring State.

This morning’s data indicates a water level of 107.66 ft, compared to the maximum level of 124.80 ft. On Aug. 16, the water level stood at 111.08 ft and on Aug. 13, the water level was at 112.60 ft. On Aug. 9, the level was recorded at 113.28 ft.

With the safety of tourists as a priority, Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCF) Saurabh Kumar has issued an order to temporarily suspend boating activities. All boats have been relocated and secured in a safe area. However, there are no restrictions on visitor entry to the sanctuary, and a battery-run vehicle facility remains operational.