World Photography Day celebrated in city | Photos convey more than a report: MLA

August 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has said: “Photos convey more than a news report, the reason which has made it an integral part of life.”

MLA Srivatsa addressed a gathering of journalists and photographers after inaugurating World Photography Day celebrations organised by Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Pathrakartara Bhavan in the city this morning.

“No day passes without photography, especially for politicians for who no programme will be complete without lensmen. It is really an adventure to capture wildlife on camera and the photos attract more than the report. Some of the photographers have best of wildlife photos in their collection and if they give it to me, I will use them to gift others,” said MLA Srivatsa.

President of Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA) S.T. Ravikumar said, “Unlike earlier days, when it was really a cumbersome process, as it was taking three days for the photos to reach newspaper offices through post, nowadays the technology has made it easy. In this way photojournalists of Mysuru have kept their commitment by maintaining the reputation of not just Mysuru city but also the State.”

Picture shows senior photographer Suttur Nanjunda Nayak being felicitated by MLA T.S. Srivatsa at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city as others look on.

Senior Photographer Suttur Nanjunda Nayak, who was felicitated on the occasion, said: “I am thankful for the recognition and dedicate the honour to MDJA which has contributed to my growth to this level.”

Farmer leader Bakkalli Nanjunda Swamy said: “Nanjunda Nayak, who is into farming and cattle-rearing, is also a photographer but still is a man known for his simplicity. He is also the reason for River Kapila in Nanjangud to remain clean.”

Vice-President of MDJA Anurag Basavaraj (Basavanna), Gen. Secretary M. Subramanya, City Secretary P. Rangaswamy, Treasurer Nagesh Panathale, State Executive Committee Member B. Raghavendra, MDJA Executive Committee Member Krishnoji Rao, Nanjangud Taluk Journalists Association President Gangadhar, senior journalist Pragathi Gopalakrishna, journalist Hullahalli Srinivas and photojournalist S.R. Madhusudan were present.

Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar inaugurating World Photography Day celebrations, organised by Mysuru Photo-journalists Association (MPJA), by clicking a photo at the corridors of Mysore Palace this morning, as DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, MPJA Acting President S.R. Madhusudan, Acting Vice-President M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav (Star of Mysore photographer), Acting Secretary Hampa Nagaraj and others look on.

At Mysore Palace

Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar inaugurated World Photography Day by clicking a photo at the corridors of Mysore Palace, this morning. MDJA had organised the event along with photo-journalists, that was also attended by DC Dr. K. V. Rajendra, Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, senior photographer Pragathi Gopalakrishna, Star of Mysore photographer M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav and others.

Suchitra Art Gallery

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar inaugurated two-day photography exhibition organised by Mysore Photographic Association as part of World Photography Day at Suchitra Art Gallery, Kalamandira premises in the city this morning. About 30 to 40 photographs related to wildlife, nature and human interest are exhibited at the gallery.

Prizes were also distributed to the winners of photography competition organised under various categories, on the occasion. President of Mysore Photographic Association Shanthappa, Vice-President Sheshadri and Secretary Muralidhar were present.