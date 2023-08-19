‘First check plastic to keep Mysuru clean’

August 19, 2023

Meet on Swachh Survekshan-2023: Several suggestions, Corporators’ lack of interest, officers’ negligence pour in

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining cleanliness should extend beyond special occasions and competitions. A dedicated panel must be formed to consistently monitor activities. The immediate priority should be the eradication of plastic.

These were some of the suggestions put forward during a meeting of representatives from different organisations and associations. The meeting, chaired by Mayor Shivakumar, aimed to gather opinions on ‘Swachh Survekshan-2023’ at Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Hall in the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Office last evening.

In addition to these suggestions, various allegations of negligence among Corporators and officers were voiced during the meeting, causing a matter of concern.

As the meeting commenced, several participants highlighted that the previous suggestions regarding cleanliness had not been seriously considered. They also pointed out a failure to effectively utilise resources to uphold cleanliness.

Participants noted that even Corporators seemed disinterested in the Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness campaign), with members of MCC Public Health and Education Standing Committee skipping meetings.

The suggestions

The Swachhata Abhiyan should be a year-round effort rather than confined to special occasions or months. Dedicated personnel should be assigned to ease the workload on Environment Engineers and Health Inspectors, enabling them to focus on other services. These recommendations emerged during the meeting.

Retired Professor Nagapathi echoed similar sentiments, proposing the establishment of a 10-member permanent committee to oversee cleanliness and act on timely recommendations from reports. He stressed the importance of prioritising the preservation of the city’s cleanliness, beauty and heritage, urging action from the Mayor, Corporators and officers.

Corporators’ reluctance

Dr. Shekar of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) expressed his disappointment, stating that Corporators themselves seemed disinterested in both Swachh Survekshan and city cleanliness.

He pointed out that elected representatives rarely participated in cleanliness-related programmes and activities, making it challenging to raise awareness at the ward level.

C. Narayanagowda, President of the Hotel Owners Association, Mysuru, observed that the President and Members of MCC Public Health and Education Standing Committee, who should have taken a lead role in the meeting, were absent. He questioned whether their role was solely limited to visiting commercial buildings.

Addressing specific concerns

Another attendee, Sudhakar, raised concerns about the littering of thermocol bowls and sanitary pads near hospitals, without any action to address the issue. Prof. Venkataramana emphasised the need to raise awareness about cleanliness and waste disposal at schools and colleges.

Researcher Prabhakaran suggested that MCC focus on segregating kitchen waste at its source and converting it into compost. He also proposed identifying and rewarding individuals who collect plastic waste in larger quantities at the ward level.

Mayor’s perspective

Mayor Shivakumar reflected on Mysuru City’s achievement of first rank in Swachh Survekshan in 2014 and 2015, which dropped to third and fifth ranks in subsequent years. He stressed the importance of public awareness regarding cleanliness and integrating it into daily life. The MCC is committed to promoting plastic waste recycling and is devising plans for appropriate animal waste disposal. The Mayor highlighted that the public’s role is crucial for the city to score better in Swachh Survekshan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) S. Somashekar Jigani, Senior Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Darshan, Suresh Kumar Jain, Swachh Survekshan Brand Ambassador Falkia Khan and several representatives from various associations and organisations.