Gruha Shobhe Expo begins: Replica of Rama Mandira main attraction

December 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Gruha Shobhe’ lifestyle and consumer exhibition with its wide variety of offers has commenced in Mysuru from yesterday at Dasara Exhibition Grounds. The expo will be held for 10 days from 10 am till 9 pm coinciding with year-end, Christmas and New Year when people generally splurge on shopping.

Inaugurating the expo, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda said that usually such exhibitions are held at other grounds in city.

“From now on we will try to get such exhibitions within the premises of Dasara Exhibition Grounds where there are a lot of facilities including parking, toilets and clean drinking water. Exhibitors can save a lot of money by organising expos here instead of spending huge money for other venues,” he said.

There are more than 100 shopping outlets with vendors from different parts of the country. The expo brings wide range of consumer durables, home appliances, electronic goods, furniture, home decoratives, textiles and handloom products, said ‘Gruha Shobhe’ Organiser Nagachandra.

From small company products to multinational company products are all available under one roof. Dress materials, ready-made clothing, sarees, kurta pyjama, shirting and suitings are available at the exhibition. Television stands, sofa sets, sleek watches, gas stoves, dining table, jewellery, toys for children can be bought at the exhibition.

Gifts, wall paintings, leather bags, cooker, tava, pan, soaps, perfumes, fitness equipment, ceramic ware are also available.

Imported chairs, gift items, toys, defined arts from Jharkhand and imported furniture are also a big attraction. A myriad range of handlooms, silk sarees, cotton dress materials, crockery items, food products are available in the expo.

A wide range of masala powders, honey, chocolates, chutney powder, pickle, dry fruits are also up for sale. A separate section for snacks has been arranged where mouth-watering snacks and juices are also available.

A replica of Rama Mandira that is being built at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has been set up inside the ‘Gruha Shobhe’ exhibition premises. This is a huge attraction for the visitors. Women and children were seen clicking photographs and selfies in front of the replica last evening.