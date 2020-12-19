In next two years, India to be Toll Plaza-free
Centre to implement GPS-based toll collection system 

New Delhi: The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has finalised a Global Positioning System (GPS)- based toll collection system to ensure seamless movement of vehicles across the country.

Toll barriers will cease to exist in the country when this is implemented within the next two years, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said. The toll amount will be deducted directly from the bank account based on the movement of vehicles.

“We have finalised a GPS system with the help of the Russian Government. In two years, India will be Toll Naka Mukt (Toll Plaza-free),” Gadkari said at an event to commemorate the Assocham Foundation Week on Thursday. All commercial vehicles being manufactured nowadays have vehicle tracking systems and the Government will come up with a mechanism to install GPS technology in older vehicles, the Minister said.

As a result of the initiative, the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI’s) toll income could rise to Rs. 1.34 trillion in five years using GPS technology. “By using GPS technology for                                                                  toll collection we expect that our toll income in next five years will be Rs. 1,34,000 crore,” the Minister said. Gadkari said he expects the toll collections to reach Rs. 34,000 crore in this fiscal.

The use of technology will mean that there won’t be leakages in collection of the levy and the money transfer can happen in a transparent manner. To enable seamless toll collection at the Plazas, the Government introduced RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags. According to an official statement by the NHAI, RFID-enabled FASTags contribute nearly three-fourth of the total toll collection.

