Students want Semester End Exam online but VTU says ‘No’

January 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as students of National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, want online conduct of Semester End Examination (SEE), Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has directed all autonomous, non-autonomous, UG and PG centres of VTU to conduct SEE, both theory and practicals/laboratory, only in offline (in-person) mode by adhering to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines of COVID-19 pandemic.

A few NIE students have expressed their concern over holding SEE from Jan. 18 at a time when the scare of a new strain of COVID-19 was very imminent. In a letter to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha recently, they said, “Many of us have to come from different States to Mysuru. This can prove to be very dangerous because all of us depend on public transport. This increased exposure puts students who are travelling, and subsequently other students and the faculty at a greater risk. Several students come from households with aged people, a lot of whom are co-morbid, and might not be able to fight the virus. Many of us have lost family members and loved ones due to COVID, and do not wish to lose more loved ones due to a situation that can be avoided if only the exams are conducted in an online mode.”

They pointed out that all the teaching that has been done is through online mode. “We understand that given the pandemic, there was no alternative solution, but online learning hasn’t been as effective as offline classes, which has resulted in unsatisfactory exposure to the syllabus, despite the fact that the teachers have tried their best to impart knowledge to us. The College wants our parents to sign a No Objection Certificate which clearly states that they are in no way responsible for the student’s health.”

“We haven’t been given clear information regarding the action that will be taken if by any chance a student is tested positive. In terms of the exam, she/he will have to take up the supplementary examination. This is a worrisome matter for all final year students as many of us already have jobs and writing a supplementary exam might affect us adversely,” the students said.

“Moreover most of the portions from various branches are not yet completed. We are having just 7 days as the exam is being conducted from Jan.18 and in-between we have to face 3rd internals from Jan. 7 to 9 (online mode) and approximately 1-2 days into travelling. Hence, let the SEE be also conducted in online mode or else at least postpone these dates,” they said.

Internal Assessment Exams

Meanwhile, VTU Registrar, Prof. A.S. Deshpande has said, however, Class Sessions and Internal Assessment Examinations (CIE) are to be conducted in blended (offline/online) mode until further orders. Offline mode for these activities is permitted only if the students agree for the same, he added.