Woman murdered for dowry
News

Woman murdered for dowry

Mandya:  In a dowry death incident, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly hanged to death by her in-laws at Bookanakere in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya late last night. The deceased has been identified as Ganashree, wife of one Ashok of Bokanakere.

Ganashree of Aralakuppe in Pandavapura taluk was married to Ashok of Bookanakere about eight years ago. But Ganashree  was found hanging at her husband’s house this morning.

Ganashree’s parents, in a complaint lodged with K.R. Police, alleged that Ganashree’s husband Ashok, father-in-law Nanjegowda, mother-in-law Jayamma and sister-in-law Asha had hanged Ganashree to death for not bringing more dowry.

Following the complaint, the Police arrested Nanjegowda Jayamma and Asha, while Ganashree’s husband Ashok has gone absconding. K.R. Pet Police have registered a case.

October 1, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Mandya youth puts up a board ‘Kidney for Sale’ at his tea stall
Sandalwood smuggler arrested in Mandya
Youth beheads man, arrives at Police Station with severed head !

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching