Woman murdered for dowry

Mandya: In a dowry death incident, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly hanged to death by her in-laws at Bookanakere in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya late last night. The deceased has been identified as Ganashree, wife of one Ashok of Bokanakere.

Ganashree of Aralakuppe in Pandavapura taluk was married to Ashok of Bookanakere about eight years ago. But Ganashree was found hanging at her husband’s house this morning.

Ganashree’s parents, in a complaint lodged with K.R. Police, alleged that Ganashree’s husband Ashok, father-in-law Nanjegowda, mother-in-law Jayamma and sister-in-law Asha had hanged Ganashree to death for not bringing more dowry.

Following the complaint, the Police arrested Nanjegowda Jayamma and Asha, while Ganashree’s husband Ashok has gone absconding. K.R. Pet Police have registered a case.