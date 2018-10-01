Mandya youth puts up a board ‘Kidney for Sale’ at his tea stall

Mandya: In a weird announcement a youth is said to have put up a board in front of his tea stall in town stating that his kidney is for sale!

The person is said to be Vinod Kumar, 26, of Thaggahalli in the taluk who runs a tea stall at Dasegowda Circle (Factory Circle) here.

Vinod is said to have taken loan for building a house and other reasons and wanted to pledge his land to repay the loan. Revenue authorities were said to have demanded a bribe to give the original sketch of the land and Vinod allegedly wanted to sell his kidney to mobilise the bribe amount.

Local residents on seeing the weird advertisement tried to convince Vinod about the wrong step but in vain as Vinod preferred to sell the kidney instead of committing suicide for loan default.

Mandya East Police on receiving the information brought Vinod for a health check-up at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences where doctors pronounced Vinod as mentally ill and hence was shifted to NIMHANS, Bengaluru. No case has been registered.

A relative of Vinod said that the latter was behaving abnormally for the last one week. It was also learnt that Vinod when he was 13 had suffered head injuries.