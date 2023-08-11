Minister wants grand Dasara Sports in CM’s home turf

August 11, 2023

Past Dasara Sports events marred by delay in payment of prize money to players

Mysore/Mysuru: In the past, the prestigious Dasara Sports events garnered significant negative attention due to the undue delay (extending up to three to four months) by State Governments in awarding prize money to winners. This caused widespread discontent among players and athletes.

However, this year’s Dasara Sports event aims to break that trend, with the State Government gearing up to organise it flawlessly and without any setbacks.

This year’s edition of Dasara Sports holds particular importance as it takes place in Mysuru, the hometown of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. This location choice is anticipated to attract extensive media coverage and public interest.

To ensure a smooth execution, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, B. Nagendra, has pledged meticulous planning and top-notch arrangements for sports enthusiasts.

During meeting held at the Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office last evening, Nagendra stressed the significance of a well-coordinated and grand Dasara festival that prominently showcases sports events and revives the past glory associated with emerging talents.

He emphasised that the main attraction of Dasara, the Mysuru Dasara Sports Meet, must proceed without hindrance. Nagendra underlined the importance of transparently providing funding and expenditure details to facilitate the seamless execution of the sports events. He also shared his insights into fortifying the youth and sports sectors.

“Nurturing Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s deep concern for the district, we must ensure the efficient organisation of the Dasara Sports. Lessons from previous procedural shortcomings should guide our efforts,” Nagendra further added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra touched upon the Shakti Scheme and anticipated a substantial turnout of women for the Dasara festivities. This year, there’s an expected increase of more than 25 percent in visitors. A district administration meeting is scheduled for next week to deliberate on the Dasara Sports plans.

Last year’s Dasara faced a shortage of suitable accommodations for hundreds of sports enthusiasts from various parts of the State. This year, a dedicated endeavour has been initiated to guarantee comfortable lodging arrangements well in advance. Nagendra stressed the necessity of finalising these arrangements before the commencement of Dasara to ensure an optimal stay experience.

Sports Department Commissioner Shashikumar underscored the importance of effective arrangements due to an estimated 5,000 participants at the district and State-levels for the Dasara Sports. Proper arrangements must be put in place to accommodate everyone comfortably, he advised. Officials informed the Minister that the previous Dasara Sports had a budget of Rs. 5 crore, while this time, Rs. 7 crore will be required. A substantial portion of this amount will be allocated to secure bookings for over 2,500 rooms.

The officials requested the full Rs. 7 crore to facilitate early arrangements. While Minister Nagendra refrained from making a firm commitment regarding fund release, he expressed his intention to discuss the matter with the Chief Minister. The meeting saw the participation of legislators Harish Gowda, Anil Chikkamadu and other officials.