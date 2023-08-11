Traffic hurdle on Karanji Lake Bund Road far from over

August 11, 2023

Concrete rings, littered jelly stones near recently repaired manhole add to civic woes

Mysore/Mysuru: The traffic hurdle on Thandi Sadak (Karanji Lake Bund Road) near Karanji Lake in city is far from over.

In a blatant manner, the concrete rings have been kept on the either side of manhole that was recently repaired by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), only to cause severe inconvenience to vehicle users.

Two rings have been kept to prevent the vehicles from riding over the manhole, till the cement plaster around the manhole lid stabilises by curing. But, apart from keeping the rings, the crushed stones littered around led to a freak accident involving a two-wheeler rider during rain last evening. As the colour of the rings is similar to that of the road, the two-wheeler rider couldn’t identify the rings and hit them, only to fall off the vehicle. He somehow got up and rode later. A jeep that came later, also hit the ring, before driving away.

The stretch of road witnesses heavy traffic density and the concrete rings go unnoticed especially after the dusk. Taking this into cognisance, MCC Officials must have either kept the barricades around with reflective stickers for the safety and convenience of vehicle users.

The recent issue has been brought to the notice of Mayor Shivakumar, who has assured to speak to the authorities concerned and take appropriate action.

Earlier, even though a manhole had caved in on the same road, turning into a death trap, nobody cared a hoot. Following a report regarding the manhole published in Star of Mysore on June 18, the Officials woke up from the slumber and repaired the manhole. But the issue returned to haunt in a short span of 19 days, as the same manhole collapsed, triggering a dangerous situation again.

Following a report published in these columns again, the manhole was repaired, with Mayor Shivakumar himself taking a keen interest in the quality of the works.