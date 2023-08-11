Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi registrations for journalists held
Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi registrations for journalists held

August 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the successful camp of Aadhaar Card registration and updation for Journalists and their families, Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA) had organised Gruha Jyoti and Gruha Lakshmi schemes registration camp for district journalists and their family members to enable them to avail the benefits of the two pre-poll guarantees of the Congress-led State Government.

The one day camp, in association with the District Administration, Department of Women and Child Development, Department of Information and Public Relation and CESC, at Vartha Bhavan in city yesterday.

Speaking after inaugurating the registration camp, Mayor Shivakumar commended the MDJA for organising the camp for members and their families. He also complimented the officials of various Departments who helped in organising the camp.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department Basavaraju, Grama One District Planning Manager Chetan, Information and Public Relations Department of Deputy Director Ashok Kumar, Assistant Director T.K. Harish, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, Vice-President M.S. Basavanna, General Secretary M. Subramanya, State Committee member B. Raghavendra, journalists R. Krishna, Mullur Raju, M.T. Yogeshkumar, Lakshminarayana Yadav and others were present.

