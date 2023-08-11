Women Cops assigned for night beat in Metagalli Police Station
News

Women Cops assigned for night beat in Metagalli Police Station

August 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a new initiative by the City Police, women Police personnel have been assigned for night duty at Metagalli Police Station starting on Wednesday night.

On the first day on Wednesday night, a woman Head Constable functioned as the night SHO (Station House Officer) and Women Police Constables (WPC) were on night beat. Also, a woman Constable served as a Sentry and another worked as night reception desk operator, while a woman Police Sub-Inspector functioned as night round officer. The night beat took place from 9 pm to 5 am on the first day.

The woman Police personnel on night beat questioned people who were moving on streets late in the night and intercepted vehicles on suspicion in Metagalli Police limits.

The WPCs after asking for the identity card of people moving on streets late in the night, enquired them about the purpose and warned them against unnecessary late night outings.

Women Police personnel for night beat is also aimed at creating a sense of security among women who return from work in late hours after completion of shift. Also, the assignment will also create a feeling in women personnel that they are equally capable of their male counterparts.

The women personnel were assigned for night duty by Metagalli Police Inspector Diwakar.

In the past, women Police personnel were assigned for night beat in Devaraja Police limits in the heart of the city on an experimental basis, which proved successful.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching