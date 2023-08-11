Women Cops assigned for night beat in Metagalli Police Station

August 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a new initiative by the City Police, women Police personnel have been assigned for night duty at Metagalli Police Station starting on Wednesday night.

On the first day on Wednesday night, a woman Head Constable functioned as the night SHO (Station House Officer) and Women Police Constables (WPC) were on night beat. Also, a woman Constable served as a Sentry and another worked as night reception desk operator, while a woman Police Sub-Inspector functioned as night round officer. The night beat took place from 9 pm to 5 am on the first day.

The woman Police personnel on night beat questioned people who were moving on streets late in the night and intercepted vehicles on suspicion in Metagalli Police limits.

The WPCs after asking for the identity card of people moving on streets late in the night, enquired them about the purpose and warned them against unnecessary late night outings.

Women Police personnel for night beat is also aimed at creating a sense of security among women who return from work in late hours after completion of shift. Also, the assignment will also create a feeling in women personnel that they are equally capable of their male counterparts.

The women personnel were assigned for night duty by Metagalli Police Inspector Diwakar.

In the past, women Police personnel were assigned for night beat in Devaraja Police limits in the heart of the city on an experimental basis, which proved successful.