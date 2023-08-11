‘Open Nandini outlets in hospital premises to help patients’

August 11, 2023

Jayadeva Hospital Director conferred with ‘Horticulture Doyen of the State Dr. M.H. Marigowda Award’

Mysore/Mysuru: Bengaluru Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath said that Nandini booths that sell Nandini milk products and HOPCOMS (Horticultural Producers’ Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society) outlets selling fruits and vegetables must be set up in the premises of big hospitals as it would help the patients a lot.

He was speaking after inaugurating a HOPCOMS outlet in Jayadeva Hospital premises on KRS Road here yesterday.

Observing that Nandini milk brand and HOPCOMS are like the two eyes of the farmers of the State, Dr. Manjunath underlined the need for setting up Nandini and HOPCOMS outlets in the premises of big hospitals and educational institutions.

Stating that people dying of air pollution is on the rise in the country, Dr. Manjunath said excessive use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers in agricultural farms is having an impact on our health. Pointing out that according to a survey, 70% of the Indian population is suffering from Vitamin-D deficiency, while 50% of rural population is suffering from anaemia, he suggested the people to consume less polished rice as it is Vitamin-rich.

Stressing on the need for consuming more vegetables and fruits, he said that at the same time it is also important that people aged over 40 years undergo regular health check-ups.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji said that Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru is catering to the needs of the people of Mysuru region.

Dr. Manjunath was conferred ‘Horticulture Doyen of the State Dr. M.H. Marigowda Award’ on the occasion.

HOPCOMS District President Mirle Annegowda, Jayadeva Hospital Mysuru Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda, faculty Dr. Shankar Sira, Nursing Superintendent Harish Kumar and others were present.