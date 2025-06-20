‘Asthi visarjan’ ritual booked even before a person dies!

June 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Asthi visarjan’ is a ritual performed after the cremation of a deceased person. Asthi refers to the ashes remaining after cremation. Due to the sanctity associated with Cauvery River, there is high demand for performing this ritual at Srirangapatna, with bookings often made even before the person’s demise.

During Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa’s recent visit to the Sangam in Srirangapatna, it was revealed that certain priests, agents and touts actively advertise on social media and online platforms, highlighting the facilities available for ‘asthi visarjan.’

“I have received numerous complaints from public that advance bookings are being made with unreasonable payments for ‘asthi visarjan’ even before a person dies. Families, especially those who live abroad, are often advised by elders to reserve a spot at Srirangapatna Sangam well in advance,” he informed the officials.

Justice Veerappa expressed surprise at this trend, comparing it to practices like organ or body donation pledges before death.

Officials accompanying him struggled to answer when he questioned why Srirangapatna TMC had not yet implemented any measures to regulate asthi visarjan rituals.