Project Clean Cauvery

June 20, 2025

Plans on to curb River Cauvery pollution from ritual ashes

Rs. 4 crore project to regulate asthi visarjan at Srirangapatna Sangam

Mysore/Mysuru: The Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council (TMC) has invited tenders for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to construct dedicated platforms, waste disposal units, and a specialised drainage system to handle ashes from ‘asthi visarjan’ (immersion of cremation ashes) rituals at the sacred Sangam in Srirangapatna.

The initiative aims to prevent ashes and ritual waste from directly polluting the Cauvery River. Once the DPR is finalised, rituals will be regulated, and necessary infrastructure will be developed at Paschimavahini, Sangam, Gosai Ghat and Snana Ghatta — all significant sites for these religious practices.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs. 4 crore. Authorities hope this will put an end to the current unregulated system that leads to ritual waste polluting the river.

The Cauvery River, considered the lifeline of South Karnataka, is under severe threat in Srirangapatna due to unchecked pollution caused largely by religious practices. Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad visit Srirangapatna’s sacred ghats to immerse ashes of their departed loved ones, believing that doing so helps the souls attain ‘moksha.’

However, alongside the ashes, flower garlands, clay pots, clothes and other puja items are often discarded directly into the river, causing significant water pollution. The absence of proper monitoring has also resulted in aggressive competition among priests, touts and middlemen who often exploit grieving families.

Upa Lokayukta visit

The footfall at these sites increases manifold during occasions like Mahalaya Amavasya and other auspicious days. Following multiple public complaints to the Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa recently visited Srirangapatna to inspect the situation firsthand. He found large-scale, daily pollution of the river, exploitation of devotees, and a complete lack of regulated procedures for ‘asthi visarjan.’

The Upa Lokayukta directed the Srirangapatna TMC to provide basic facilities at Paschimavahini, Sangam, Gosai Ghat and Snana Ghatta, including proper platforms for rituals, waste disposal units, and a designated drainage system to ensure ashes do not directly mix with the Cauvery’s waters.

Trade licences

He said that the Srirangapatna TMC should issue trade licences to priests and agents conducting rituals at the Sangam and install display boards clearly listing the rates for each ritual, to prevent devotees from being exploited by unscrupulous elements.

Confirming these developments, Srirangapatna TMC Chief Officer M. Rajanna said, “Immersion rituals have been identified as a major source of pollution in the Cauvery here. Following the Upa Lokayukta’s visit, a committee under the Chairmanship of the Mandya Assistant Commissioner has been formed. It includes the Srirangapatna Tahsildar, Town Panchayat Executive Officer, TMC CEO, Environment Officer, and a representative from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL). The committee has instructed the preparation of a DPR, and the tender process is now underway.”

PIL in High Court

It may be noted that in July 2024, a group of six advocates led by Bengaluru-based Kushal Kumar Koushik filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court seeking clear directions to regulate ‘asthi visarjan’ rituals in Srirangapatna.

The petitioners also demanded strict enforcement of the 2011 ban on such practices at Gosai Ghat and the Nimishamba Temple area, along with effective mechanisms to prevent devotees from discarding ritual waste like flowers, plastic bags, and clothes, thereby curbing river pollution at Paschimavahini and Triveni Sangama.