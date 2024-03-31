Water dispute: Cauvery Kriya Samithi holds post card agitation
Mysore/Mysuru: Members of Cauvery Kriya Samithi held a post card agitation seeking the intervention of President Draupadi Murmu on Cauvery issue in city yesterday. The protestors assembled near Central Post Office at Ashoka Road and dropped the post cards addressed to the President in the letter box.

The members and the general public, who participated in the agitation have urged President to intervene to stop the release of River Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu immediately. In their letters, the protestors have also highlighted the drinking water problems being faced by the people of Cauvery basin .

Speaking on the occasion, Samithi President Jayaprakash (JP) said that the State was facing an unprecedented drought and which had resulted in water scarcity.

“Inspite of this, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is directing Karnataka Government to release water to Tamil Nadu even though their reservoirs are full, which is deplorable. Our reservoirs are empty and we don’t have water even to drink. The President must immediately intervene and allow the Karnataka Government to use the very limited water available to meet the drinking water requirements of our State,” demanded Jayaprakash.

Samithi’s Chief Convenor  Mugur Nanjundaswamy, members Tejesh Lokesh Gowda, Bogadi Siddegowda,Sindhuvalli Shivakumar, Krishnapa, Neha and others took part in the  agitation.

