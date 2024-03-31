H.D. Kumaraswamy to file nomination on Apr. 4

March 31, 2024

Mandya: Former CM and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), who is contesting as an NDA candidate, will be filing his nomination papers from Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency on Apr.4 in presence of both JD(S) and BJP leaders, said JD(S) leader B.R. Ramachandra.

Addressing the press persons, he said Kumaraswamy would be filing the nomination in the afternoon after which he would be addressing a public rally in Mandya.

“Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and other leaders of both the parties will be present for the filing of the nomination. This apart, a joint convention of both JD(S) and BJP party workers will be held at Kalikamba Community Hall in Mandya on Apr.2,” he said and added JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy would be inaugurating the convention.

‘Star Chandru’ nomination filing tomorrow

Meanwhile, Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru), Congress candidate from Mandya LS seat, will be filing his nomination papers tomorrow (Apr. 1), said Agriculture and Mandya District In-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy.

Speaking to the mediapersons, he said special puja will be offered at Kalikamba Temple following which the candidate will be taken on a procession till the DC’s office for the filing of nomination papers.

KPCC President and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar, State Congress Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala will be present.