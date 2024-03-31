Mandya MP Sumalatha to announce her decision on Apr. 3

March 31, 2024

Bengaluru: Incumbent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish said that she would announce her decision on upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Apr. 3 after holding a public meeting in Mandya. Addressing supporters at her J.P. Nagar residence in Bengaluru yesterday, she said that she was committed to work for the people of Mandya.

Stating that she had the support of people who had been working with Ambarish, her late husband, Sumalatha said those were the people who gave her the confidence to enter politics despite not having previous experience.

“Though there were no big names behind me it was the people of Mandya, the die-hard fans of Ambarish, who supported me during the 2019 LS elections,” Sumalatha said.

The Independent Mandya MP, who extended her support to BJP, was expecting the party to field her from the Constituency for the ensuing LS polls. However, with BJP and JD(S) forming a coalition, the seat was allocated to JD(S) from where JD(S) State President and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will be contesting.

Sumalatha had won 2019 LS election as an independent defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and son of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy.