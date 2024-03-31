Vigil at entry points enhanced for voter-inducement materials

March 31, 2024

CCTV cameras of check-posts linked to District, Taluk Control Rooms for constant monitoring

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect following the announcement of Lok Sabha elections on Mar. 16, law enforcement agencies are on high alert, monitoring the movement of cash, liquor, jewellery and other potential inducements aimed at influencing voters.

Ahead of each election, the Election Commission issues comprehensive directives to Police forces, railways, airports, the Income Tax department, and other enforcement bodies, mandating stringent surveillance on the movement of cash, liquor, jewellery, drugs, and gifts — anything that could potentially be utilised for electoral purposes.

Stringent surveillance measures are being implemented in the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, particularly in the Mysuru district, where over 42 check-posts have been established, complemented by an additional 18 checking points within the city limits of Mysuru.

Dr. K.V.Rajendra, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, has emphasised the need for rigorous enforcement, prompting the installation of CCTV cameras at all check-posts. These cameras are integrated into a centralised control room at the DC Office on Bannur Road, where the activities at each check-post are closely monitored by the Video Viewing Team (VVT).

In addition to the VVT at the district headquarters overseeing all check-posts, dedicated VVT rooms have been established at the Taluk Centres as well. The personnel stationed at these check-posts are under strict instructions to maintain vigilance, as their actions are under constant surveillance.

During a monitoring session yesterday at the District VVT room, a staff member at one of the check-posts was observed speaking on his mobile phone, an activity captured on camera. DC Dr. Rajendra emphasised the critical importance of maintaining stringent checking procedures and instructed the monitoring staff to ensure no lapses in surveillance. He underscored the imperative for officers to diligently focus on manning their assigned check-posts.

Additionally, expenditure observers have been appointed alongside Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and flying squads. These flying squads are led by a senior officer, supported by a senior Police officer, a videographer, and three or four armed Police personnel. Each team is equipped with a dedicated vehicle, a mobile phone, a video camera and requisite documentation for seizing illicit goods or cash.

Surveillance teams establish road checkpoints, meticulously recording the inspection process through videography. To maintain the element of surprise, the locations of these checkpoints are regularly rotated. While checkpoints are typically operational from the date of the poll announcement, enforcement efforts are significantly intensified in the final 72 hours leading up to polling day.