Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji inaugurates centenary of Abhinava Shankaralaya

March 31, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham’s Seer Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji formally inaugurated the centenary celebrations of Abhinava Shankaralaya of Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt at Fort Mohalla in the city on Saturday.

Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji, who arrived for a traditional welcome at Shankara Mutt, had darshan of the idols of Shankaracharya, Sharadamba Devi and 33rd pontiff of the Peetham Sri Sacchidananda Shivabhinava Narasimha Bharati Swamiji.

The Swamiji later inaugurated ‘Sacchidananda Vilasa’ Gurubhavana and Sabhabhavana in the Mutt premises. Dharmadhikari of Abhinava Shankaralaya H. Ramachandra couple offered pada puja to Swamiji.

The Swamiji, who delivered a discourse on the occasion, recalled various initiatives taken up by Shankaracharya for the cause of Sanatana Dharma. Similar efforts were made by the 33rd Pontiff of the Peetham Sri Sacchidananda Shivabhinava Narasimha Bharati Swamiji, who also took up various religious initiatives. A divine personality by himself, Narasimha Bharati was widely regarded as the reincarnation of Shankaracharya and was popular as ‘Abhinava Shankara.’

The Abhinava Shankaralaya what we see today was once the residence of Kunigal Rama Shastri, who was the scholar in the Mysore province. It was here his son Narasimha Bharati was born. Rama Shastri was popular as ‘Shatakoti Rama Shastri’ among scholars of his time, as he had authored a tome called ‘Shatakoti’ which was considered valuable in the field of law.

Narasimha Bharati has made significant contributions for the growth of Vaidika and Veda Shastra, besides influencing the establishment of Banaras Hindu University. Likewise, the revered Pontiff has had many contributions to his credit not just in South India, but also in the northern part of the country.

Earlier, pura pravesha programme of Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji was conducted in a traditional manner. Soon after the arrival of the Swamiji at Maharaja’s College Grounds, the Swamiji was taken in a procession in an open vehicle to Shankara Mutt, with cultural troupes reciting Mangala Vadya and rendering bhajans.

Swamiji was offered a poorna kumbha welcome at Ramaswamy Circle from where he was brought to Shankara Mutt via Chamaraja Double Road. He will be taking part in centenary celebrations of Abhinava Shankaralaya till Apr. 6.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLAs S.A. Ramdas and M.K. Somashekar, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Administrative Officer of Sringeri Mutt P.A. Murali, Chief Advisor Dr. Gowrishankar, President of Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association D.T. Prakash, Nataraj of Shankara Tatva Abhiyan, Shashikala Jayakumar, Vice-President of Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha N. Srikantakumar, Trustee of Saptamathruka Temple Bhaskar, former Corporator B.V. Manjunath, leaders K.R. Satyanarayan, Sudheendra, Dr. K.V. Lakshmidevi, Ajay Shastri, Jogi Manju and others were present.

Visit to Sharada Niketana today

Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham’s Seer Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji will be visiting Sharada Niketana in the premises of Muguru Karnataka Brahmana Sangha, JLB road in the city this evening at 6 pm.

The devotees can have darshan of the Swamiji and partake in the discourse. The devotees should compulsorily follow the dress code — women should wear saree and the men should be dressed in dhoti and shalya, according to a press release from the President and Executive Committee Members of Muguru Karnataka Brahmana Sangha.

Discourse at Mulakanadu Bhavana on Apr.2

Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji will be delivering a special discourse on Apr.2 at 4 pm at Mulakanadu Bhavana, near Aishwarya Petrol Bunk, Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, Hunsur road in the city. For further details contact K.N. Gurumurthy on Mob: 98865-90060 and 99161-38371.