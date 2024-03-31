Hundreds take part in ‘Ahimsa Run for Peace and Non-Violence’ in city

March 31, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The city this morning woke up a run together for Ahimsa and Non-Violence, with hundreds of enthusiasts from all age groups taking part in the second edition of IIFL JITO Ladies Wing (Jain International Trade Organisation) Ahimsa Run.

This run with a theme ‘One Purpose, One Run’ aimed at running together for Peace and Ahimsa. It was flagged-off by Actor and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 Winner Karthik Mahesh at Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in front of Palace North Gate at 5.30 am.

Speaking on the occasion, Karthik Mahesh said he is basically from Mysuru and recalled the days when he used to practice running on the tank bund of Kukkarahalli Lake for taking part in such marathons.

Lauding JITO for organising the run, he said that this event embodies the spirit of non-violence and harmony.

Maintaining that taking part in runs will help in keeping the body fit, Mahesh said that it is important for everyone to take part in any physical or sporting activities to maintain a balanced health.

Before the start of the run, the participants performed zumba dance as a warm up exercise.

The run was held under 3 categories (10 km, 5 km and 3 km), with the first prize for 10 Km run – Rs. 10,000, second prize – Rs. 7,000 and third prize – Rs. 5,000; the first prize for 5 Km run – Rs. 7,000, second prize – Rs.5,000 and third prize – Rs. 3,000; the first prize for 3 Km run – Rs. 5,000, second prize – Rs. 3,000 and third prize – Rs. 2,000.

JITO is an internationally recognised entity committed to socio-economic empowerment, value-centric education and community welfare.

This run was simultaneously conducted across 69 locations in India and 28 locations internationally.

JITO Mysuru Chapter Chairman Kantilal S. Jain, Chief Secretary Goutam Salecha, JITO Ladies Wing, Mysuru Chairperson Mona Bhatewra, Chief Secretary Rajani Dagaliya, Convenor Sapna Gandhi, Co-convenor Saritha Baghmar, JITO Mysuru Youth Wing Chairman Puneet Srisrimaal, Chief Secretary Anmol Srisrimaal and others were present.