Preparations on for Yoga Day at Mysore Palace tomorrow

June 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Hectic preparations are on for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) event organised by District AYUSH Department in association with the District Administration at Mysore Palace premises tomorrow (June 21) from 6 am to 8 am. The theme for IDY-2025 is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”. An estimated 15,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to take part, including thousands of students from Yoga Schools. A rehearsal session classified into three concepts — Yoga Dhanush, Yoga Unplug and Harita Yoga — was held on June 15 at the same venue.

A big stage measuring 40 ft. width x 25 ft. length with a LED screen in the backdrop and another stage measuring 20 ft. x15 ft. is being built at the Palace premises. About 60 small podiums are being built for yoga instructors and teachers to demonstrate asanas. Along with this sound equipment are being installed, with Mysore Palace Board entrusted with these responsibilities.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been tasked with making drinking water arrangements and maintenance of cleanliness and other facilities at the venue.

As decided in the preliminary meeting on June 10 under the Chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, the participants should bring yoga mat and wear comfortable outfits to perform yogasana.

About 1,000 college students will be participating in the event and the Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPU) has been entrusted with the task to make required arrangements. Similarly, about 7,000 school students will participate and the Deputy Director of School Education and Literacy will mobilise students.

That apart, JSS Educational Institutions will bring about 5,000 students for the event. In addition, about 3,000 to 5,000 students from private schools will participate under the banner of CBSE, ICSE and State Board Private School Managements Association (CISPMAM).

Social Welfare Department also has been instructed to encourage the participation of students residing in its hostels.

As a precaution, ambulances will be stationed at the venue. For the ease of movement, KSRTC will operate additional buses.

The fire tenders will also be stationed with the Department of Fire and Emergency Services instructed to make arrangements. Police have been instructed to ensure law and order and exclusive parking arrangements.

Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records will be making the markings to allot dedicated blocks for the benefit of specially-abled children, media persons and school children.

Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority has been instructed to arrange refreshments for all the participants.

Yoga Sangam at JSS Ayurveda Medical College

JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, Lalithadripura Road, Mysuru, is organising a special programme titled Yoga Sangam tomorrow from 6 am to 8 am at the College premises.

This event, being held in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru will be the chief guest. R. Mahesh, Director of the Medical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, will be the guest of honour.

Jayakumar Swamysree, Founder and Senior Yoga Teacher of Pranava Yogadhama, Mysuru, who is renowned for his expertise in the field of yoga, will participate in this Yoga Sangam.

For details, those interested may contact Mob: 99164-83919.

At Payana Car Museum

As a tribute to global health and ancient wisdom, International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be hosted at the Payana Car Museum on Mysuru – Bengaluru Highway near Srirangapatna tomorrow at 7 am with a yoga demonstration by over 3,000 students.

This is a collaborative effort by several institutions, including Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Ujire; Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project B.C. Trust; Shantivana Yoga and Moral Education Division; Soukhyavana and Kshemavana.

More than 3,000 participants, led by students from SDM institutions, will unite to perform under the patronage of the Central and State AYUSH Ministries.

The inaugural address will be delivered by Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru. Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, will preside.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MP; N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Minister of Agriculture; Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, MLA and C.S. Puttaraju, former Minister, will be the chief guests. A. Devaraju, Commissioner of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and K. Shivakumar, Senior Journalist, will be present.

Special yoga event at Somanathapura Temple

A special yoga event is being hosted by Central Institute of Indian Languages and Regional Institute of Education at the famed Chennakeshava Temple at Somanathapura in T. Narasipur Taluk from 5.30 am onwards tomorrow.

Armstrong Pame, Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education will be the chief guest at the yoga event to be held at this UNESCO heritage site.