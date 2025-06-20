Pravin Togadia vows to build a stronger Hindu community

June 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Antararashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) President Dr. Pravin Togadia has said that the primary goal of the Hindu Parishad is to ensure that every Hindu in the country lives safely, prosperously and with dignity.

He was speaking at the ‘Hindu Chintana Sabhe’ organised this morning at Alamma Choultry on Vinoba Road in Shivarampet, under the joint aegis of the AHP, the Mysuru District Unit of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and other pro-Hindu organisations.

Highlighting the Parishad’s service activities, Togadia recalled that the AHP, along with the Bajrang Dal, Mahila Dal and others, had arranged free food, accommodation, beds and other facilities for devotees during the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

He also reminisced about his association with Mysuru, recalling the Ram Mandir movement launched by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the city three decades ago.

Hanuman Chalisa centres

“Now, the Ram Mandir has become a reality at Ayodhya. The Antararashtriya Hindu Parishad’s mission is to ensure a safe, prosperous and dignified life for Hindus. At present, there are 30,000 Hanuman Chalisa centres across the country, and plans are underway to increase this to one lakh centres, reaching over two crore Hindus in the coming days. These centres should serve as hubs for uplifting poor Hindus, providing healthcare and empowering women through Mahila Shakti Kendras,” he said.

Pointing out that Muslims gather at Mosques and Christians at Churches, where community interactions strengthen bonds, Togadia stressed that Hanuman Chalisa centres must similarly become focal points for uniting the Hindu community.

Emphasising the need for such centres, he said they should also function as Hindu Helpline Centres, benefitting Hindus in need.

“The Hindu population in Bangladesh, a nation liberated by India, is steadily declining — a serious concern not only for Hindus there but also for our country. Our Temples and Hindu religious institutions must be freed from Government control and interference,” he noted.

“The Parishad will work for the welfare and growth of Hindus and Hinduism from a national perspective, remaining apolitical and not aligning with any political party,” he said, adding that Hanuman Chalisa gatherings will be organised nationwide on Saturdays and Sundays.

AHP Mysuru District President K. Lokesh, AHP Bengaluru District President Sundararajan, Bhagat Sena President Narasimhamurthy, BJP leader Jayaprakash (JP) and others were present.