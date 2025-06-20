MP Yaduveer urges GST cut for Yoga Schools

June 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With preparations in full swing across the State, country and the world for International Day of Yoga, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the Union Government to revise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on Yoga training institutions.

The MP met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently, requesting a reduction in the current GST rate applicable to Yoga Schools. He highlighted that Yoga, deeply rooted in Indian heritage, has now gained international recognition and continues to be actively promoted both nationally and globally.

“Mysuru is widely regarded as the Yoga Capital of the World. Yoga is not just physical exercise — it nurtures mental and spiritual wellness and has evolved into a way of healthy living,” Yaduveer said adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sustained efforts have elevated Yoga’s status worldwide, leading to June 21 being celebrated as International Day of Yoga.

“Many small and community-run centres offer training in yoga free of cost or at nominal fees. Unfortunately, these Yoga institutions are clubbed with fitness centres and gyms, attracting 18% GST. This has placed an undue financial burden on them,” he mentioned.

As Yoga Day approaches, the MP requested the Finance Ministry to reduce GST on Yoga Schools. According to the MP, Nirmala Sitharaman responded favourably and assured him that necessary action would be taken at the earliest.