ATME College awarded “Gold” Rating by QS I-GAUGE-India

December 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: ATME College of Engineering (ATMECE), Mysuru, has been awarded “Gold” Rating by QS I-GAUGE-India, the India specific rating agency for the Quacquarelli Symonds, London.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings and the Higher Education Institutes Ranking have universal acceptance across the world in the fraternity of higher education institutions, corporate employers and among the student community.

The ranking was decided through rigorous and independent data collection and analysis against performance metrics as set out in the methodology.

The objective of QS I-GAUGE is to evaluate the performance of the institutions over a wide range of criteria pertaining to the system and structure of higher education in India. The QS I-GAUGE rating system scales the institution’s individual performance in different aspects that has been categorised as primary and secondary.

The criterias on which ATMECE was evaluated on includes Teaching & Learning, Faculty Quality, Employability, Students Diversity, Facilities, Social Responsibilities, Accreditation, Entrepreneurship and Research. The rating is valid for a total period of three years from Dec. 2020 to Dec. 2023.

Also with receiving an overall Gold Rating, ATME has secured Diamond Rating in four primary criterias. Teaching and Learning, Employability Facilities and Social Responsibility, according to a press release.