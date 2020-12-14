Woman, daughter among four missing from city

December 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate incidents, a Kodagu woman and her kid are among four persons, who have gone missing from city.

In the first case, a woman from Kodagu has gone missing along with her three-year-old daughter from city.

The missing woman and her kid have been identified as 26-year-old Latha, wife of Devaraj and their daughter Bindu, residents of Ponnampet in Kodagu.

Devaraj had come to city on Dec 7 to take his wife and daughter back to Ponnampet and before proceeding to the bus stand, they went to a hotel behind KSRTC bus stand to have food, during which Latha took the kid saying that the kid wanted to answer nature’s call and went missing with her daughter since then.

In his complaint, Devaraju has accused one Praveen of taking away his wife and daughter. He said her wife has a tattoo with the name ‘Praveen’ on her left hand.

Lashkar Police, who have registered a case, are investigating. Those having any information about the missing woman and kid, may contact Lashkar Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418307.

In the second case, a 50-year-old woman, who left her house on Nov. 30 evening, has since gone missing. The missing woman is Vedavathi, residing in Alanahalli Police limits. Those having any information about the missing woman may contact Alanahalli Police Station on Ph: 0821-241834, or call Mob: 94808-02257.

In the third case, a 60-year old man has gone missing since 2015 from city.

The missing man is Raghavendra Rao, a resident of Mahadevapura near JP Nagar in city.

Raghavendra Rao, who left his home in May 2015, has not returned since then, according to a complaint lodged by his wife Nirupama at Vidyaranyapuram Police Station.

Those having any information about the missing man may contact Vidyaranyapuram Police Station on Ph: 0821- 2418122 or call City Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.