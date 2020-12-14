AGM of Sri Kavery Kodava Association, Mysore East held

December 14, 2020

Puliyanda S. Devaiah elected as new President

Mysore/Mysuru: The Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Sri Kavery Kodava Association, Mysore East, was held at the Association premises in Vidyashankar Nagar here yesterday.

The following were elected as office-bearers and Managing Committee Members of the Association for the year 2020 – 2022: President: Puliyanda S. Devaiah, Vice-President: Pandyanda Raja Bopaiah, Hon. Secretary: Kademada M. Belliappa, Joint Secretary: Pemmanda D. Poonacha, Treasurer: Coluvanda M. Chengappa, Committee Members: Neravanda Muthappa (Sunil), Machura D. Cariappa, Pattada Sachin Devaiah, Pudiyokkada Praveen Chengappa, Pattamada T. Charmana, Pokachanda P. Narendra, Kanjithanda Manu Aiyappa, Mookalamada B. Somanna, Chimmanda P. Subbaiah, Karthamada Nalini (Sweety), Mollera A. Kavitha and Ajjamakkada Beena Cariappa.

Speaking on the occasion, Devaiah said the Kavery Kodava Association has completed 20 successive years and attributed its achievements over the years to the services of past six Presidents and their team of Managing Committees — Palachanda Kuttappa, Founder-President; Accapanda Kashi Kuttappa; Kanjithanda K. Aiyappa; Pudiyokkada B. Madappa; Boovadira A. Devaiah and Koppira D. Ponnappa.

Expressing his gratitude to Kalyatanda B. Ganapathy for his valuable support and guidance in all its endeavours, the new President also recalled the services of Naina Achappa as Kodagu Model School’s first Correspondent; Channira T. Poovaiah as first Chairperson of the Education Council and Chowrira Seetha Kalaiah, Chairperson of the Education Council since 2010, who is instrumental in steering the institution to the present level.

The Association had a humble beginning and today there are 600 members with assets worth over crores and a turnover of over Rs. 40 lakh per annum. The Kodagu Model School run by the Association has classes from LKG to X Std., he said and added that he aims to improve the standard of the School as ‘Vidyadhaana was Mahadhana.’

He also informed the General Body that the Association will offer dividends to its members in due course of time.