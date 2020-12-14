Co-op. Societies to hold virtual Annual General Body Meetings

December 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The virtual Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Karnataka State College Lecturers and School Teachers Housing Co-operative Society Ltd. will take place virtually (online) at the Society office located on third cross, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Marga, Gurukula Layout, Mysuru, at 11 am on Dec. 20. Society President Dr. M.S. Mahadevaswamy will preside over the meeting.

The AGM of The Mysore City Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., having office on Chamaraja Double Road, K.R. Mohalla, will take place virtually at 3 pm on Dec. 20. Society President N. Srinivas will preside. The members of the Society are asked to attend the meeting by logging on to the website www.tmcchsltd.com at 2.50 pm on Dec. 20. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2448947.