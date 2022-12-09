Attempt to run over car on 3 youths for petty reason
News

Attempt to run over car on 3 youths for petty reason

December 9, 2022

Accused youth arrested, three injured admitted to hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: A youth tried to run over his car on three persons over petty reason and the injured youths have been admitted to a private hospital in city.

The incident took place near Vaghdevi Nagar Tent Circle at about 12 midnight on Sunday and the Police have arrested the accused youth.

The accused youth is 24-year-old Darshan, son of Vasudev of T.K. Layout and the injured are 24-year-old Prajwal of BEML Layout, 26-year-old Rahul of Sharadadevinagar and 24-year-old Anand of Bogadi 2nd Stage. It is learnt that the parents of the accused were in the car when the incident took place.

Saraswathipuram Police, who have registered a case against the accused under IPC section 307 (Attempt to murder), produced accused Darshan before a Court on Monday, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Saraswathipuram Inspector Ravindra said that the injured youths had accused only Darshan of trying to run over them on the first day and now, they are stating that the parents of Darshan, who were in the car instigated him (Darshan) to run over them. But there is no witness to their allegation and hence a case of attempt to murder has been registered only on Darshan, he said and added that the investigation is underway.

Details: On Sunday at 12 midnight, Prajwal and Rahul, who wanted to have tea were proceeding in a car from the Ring Road towards Railway Station and when there neared Vaghdevi Nagar Tent Circle, they saw their friends Anand and Pruthvi coming from the opposite direction. They stopped the car and were talking to them when they noticed a speeding car coming from the opposite direction and stopped near them.

 Rahul and his friends told the youth (Darshan) who was behind the wheels of the car to drive slow. Angered over this, Darshan got out of the car and tried to assault Rahul and wordy duel ensued between them.

Later, when Rahul and his friends were walking towards their car, Darshan is said to have abused them using foul language and reportedly drove the car haphazardly ramming into Rahul, Prajwal and Anand, injuring them. As another friend Pruthvi was standing at a distance, he was safe.

All the three injured youths were admitted to a private hospital and based on their statements, Saraswathipuram Police registered a case against Darshan and arrested him.

