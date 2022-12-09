Godowns stored with plastics and chemicals gutted in fire
Godowns stored with plastics and chemicals gutted in fire

December 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Two godowns, in which plastics and chemicals were stored have been gutted in a fire at Bannimantap (behind Grand Mercure Hotel) on Wednesday evening.

It is learnt that the godowns belong to Imran and Abhishek and old plastic items and chemicals were stored separately in the same building. A small fire was noticed at about 5 pm which turned into a big one in a few minutes and the public immediately informed the Bannimantap Fire Station. Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Bannimantap, Saraswathipuram and Hebbal Fire Stations, who rushed to the spot along with fire extinguishing vehicles, managed to douse the fire in a six hour-long operation and prevented the fire from causing further damage. Luckily, no injuries or loss of life took place, the Fire staff said.

Chief Fire Officer Jayaramaiah, Regional Fire Officer Naveen Kumar, District Fire Officers Raju and Chandan, Saraswathipuram Fire Station Inspector S. Nagaraju, Hebbal Fire Station Inspector Venkatesh and staff took part in the operation.

