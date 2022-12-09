Court vacates temporary injunction on sale of ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’
December 9, 2022

Bengaluru: In a relief to the play author, publisher and printer, a Bengaluru Court has vacated the temporary stay on the sale and distribution of Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa’s book ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ (The real dreams of Tipu). 

Following a petition by Bengaluru Wakf Board former President B.S. Rafiullah, a Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court had granted an interim stay on the sale and distribution of ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ book on Nov.21.

But Bengaluru’s 14th Additional Civil and Sessions Court Judge J.R. Mendonca, who heard the arguments of respondents in the case, vacated an earlier temporary incubation issued by the Court against the author of ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, its publisher Ayodhya Publication and printer Rashtrotthana Mudranalaya.

The earlier injunction, however, did not prevent the respondents from printing the book at their risk and storing the ones which are already printed. The next hearing of the case will take place on Jan. 23, 2023. The suit claimed the book “contains wrong information without any support or justification from history” which hurt the feelings of the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Mysuru District and Sessions Court will today (Dec. 9) hear the plea filed by Mysuru’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Souharda Samiti Vice-President Mohammad Rasool of Gandhinagar and Dalit Mahasabha Vice-President S. Rajesh, also a resident of Gandhinagar, seeking a stay on the staging of the play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’.

