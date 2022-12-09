CM to formally inaugurate Bahuroopi tomorrow

December 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit the city on Dec. 10 and take part in several programmes and will formally inaugurate the Bahuroopi national theatre festival.

The CM, who will leave for Mysuru from Bengaluru’s HAL Airport at 12.30 pm, will land at the Mysore airport in Mysuru at 1.05 pm, following which he will take part in the ‘Belli Belagu’ programme organised at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

Thereafter, he will visit Mysuru Infosys campus where he will take part in the valedictory of ‘Unleash India’ International Meet at 3 pm. Later, he will inaugurate ‘Bahuroopi’ National theatre festival at Rangayana premises on Hunsur Road at 4.30 pm, following which he will fly to Mangaluru at 5.30 pm.

During the Bahuroopi inauguration, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar will release Rangotsava book while Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar will release the Bahuroopi Bulletin.