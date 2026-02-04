Attempt to sell ganja: Two held

February 4, 2026

Mysuru, Feb. 4 – Mandi Mohalla Police have arrested two persons on charges of attempting to sell ganja and have seized 385 grams ganja worth Rs. 19,000 from them.

Those arrested are 20-year-old Mohammed Zaid and 22-year-old Mohammed Rafiq, both residents of Shanthinagar in city.

On Jan. 30 evening, Mandi Police arrested Mohammed Zaid, when he was attempting to sell ganja kept in a plastic cover at a vacant site next to the BEO’s Office near Five Lights Circle and seized 164 grams ganja from him.

Based on the information provided by Mohammed Zaid, the Police arrested Mohammed Rafiq, who was sitting inside Gandhinagar Burial Grounds, coming under NR Police limits and seized 221 grams ganja from him.

During interrogation, accused Zaid is said to have confessed of buying ganja from a Bengaluru-based stranger for Rs. 3,000.

A case has been registered a Mandi Mohalla Police Station.