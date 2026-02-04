Attempt to sell ganja: Two held
News

Attempt to sell ganja: Two held

February 4, 2026

Mysuru, Feb. 4 – Mandi Mohalla Police have arrested two persons on charges of attempting to sell ganja and have seized 385 grams ganja worth Rs. 19,000 from them.

Those arrested are 20-year-old Mohammed Zaid and 22-year-old Mohammed Rafiq, both residents of Shanthinagar in city.

On Jan. 30 evening, Mandi Police arrested Mohammed Zaid, when he was attempting to sell ganja kept in a plastic cover at a vacant site next to the BEO’s Office near Five Lights Circle and seized 164 grams ganja from him.

Based on the information provided by Mohammed Zaid, the Police arrested Mohammed Rafiq, who was sitting inside Gandhinagar Burial Grounds, coming under NR Police limits and seized 221 grams ganja from him.

During interrogation, accused Zaid is said to have confessed of buying ganja from a Bengaluru-based stranger for Rs. 3,000.

A case has been registered a Mandi Mohalla Police Station.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching