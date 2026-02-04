Ganja peddlers sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment
February 4, 2026

Mysuru, Feb. 4 – City’s 7th Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced a man to three years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 after he was found guilty of illegally transporting ganja plants in a car.

The accused, who was convicted, is 38-year-old Syed Babeer, a resident of Ajju Nagar 2nd Stage at Belavatta in Kesare.

On Aug. 6, 2023, NR Police had arrested a person who was packing ganja plants near a college and had seized the ganja plants weighing 3 kgs and 230 grams from him besides seizing a car (KA-04-C-5774) used for the crime.

The then NR Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar, who conducted an investigation, had submitted a charge-sheet to the Court.

Judge M. Ramesh, who took up the case, heard the arguments from both sides, found the accused guilty of the crime and sentenced him to jail besides imposing a fine. Failing to pay the fine, the accused has to undergo an additional six months rigorous imprisonment.

Public Prosecutor N.B. Vijayalakshmi argued on behalf of the Government.

