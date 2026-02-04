Students win medals in yoga competition

Students of Government Lower Primary School, Ramenahalli, Mysuru, won several medals in the District-level Yoga Competition jointly organised by Vivekananda Yoga Education and Research Institution, Mysuru and Mysuru District Yoga and Sports Foundation (MDYSF) on the occasion of Rathasapthami in city recently. Among the students who won medals, Ankitha (Gold), Deeksha (Silver) and Ritesh (Bronze) have been selected to represent the District at the State-evel Yoga Competition to be held in Gokak. The medal-winning students are seen with school teachers R. Bhagya and Sujyothi, AYUSH Department Yoga teacher Chaitra and International Yoga Instructor Suresh Puttalingappa.
Recent Comments