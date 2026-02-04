Students win medals in yoga competition
Photo News

Students win medals in yoga competition

February 4, 2026


Students of Government Lower Primary School, Ramenahalli, Mysuru, won several medals in the District-level Yoga Competition jointly organised by Vivekananda Yoga Education and Research Institution, Mysuru and Mysuru District Yoga and Sports Foundation (MDYSF) on the occasion of Rathasapthami in city recently. Among the students who won medals, Ankitha (Gold), Deeksha (Silver) and Ritesh (Bronze) have been selected to represent the District at the State-evel Yoga Competition to be held in Gokak. The medal-winning students are seen with school teachers R. Bhagya and Sujyothi, AYUSH Department Yoga teacher Chaitra and International Yoga Instructor Suresh Puttalingappa.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching