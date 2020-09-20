Ayush Dept. opens COVID Care Centre at KSOU premises
COVID-19, News

Ayush Dept. opens COVID Care Centre at KSOU premises

September 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following increase in Corona Positive cases in Mysuru, Department of Ayush has started Covid Care Centre (CCC) in the premises of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in city. 

MLA L. Nagendra inaugurated the CCC yesterday and inspected facilities. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said this was the first CCC established by Ayush Department in the State. The number of Corona positive cases is increasing in the city and district due to some reasons and this CCC will provide treatment. As many as 154 men and 56 women could be treated at this CCC. Each room can accommodate 5-6 patients. Asymptomatic persons will not be admitted in this centre. The inmates will be treated with lehya, choorna and ayurvedic medicines to boost immunity power. Different playing items are kept for the entertainment of inmates.

ZP President Parimala Shyam, Health-Education Standing Committee Chairman Manjunath, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, AYUSH District Officer  Dr. B.S. Sitalakshmi and Department Officers were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching