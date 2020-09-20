Ayush Dept. opens COVID Care Centre at KSOU premises

September 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following increase in Corona Positive cases in Mysuru, Department of Ayush has started Covid Care Centre (CCC) in the premises of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in city.

MLA L. Nagendra inaugurated the CCC yesterday and inspected facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this was the first CCC established by Ayush Department in the State. The number of Corona positive cases is increasing in the city and district due to some reasons and this CCC will provide treatment. As many as 154 men and 56 women could be treated at this CCC. Each room can accommodate 5-6 patients. Asymptomatic persons will not be admitted in this centre. The inmates will be treated with lehya, choorna and ayurvedic medicines to boost immunity power. Different playing items are kept for the entertainment of inmates.

ZP President Parimala Shyam, Health-Education Standing Committee Chairman Manjunath, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, AYUSH District Officer Dr. B.S. Sitalakshmi and Department Officers were present.